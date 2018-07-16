G. Ray Bodley School Students Win Awards at 2018 SUNY ESF Environmental Summit

SYRACUSE, NY– Students in teacher Dan Mainville’s dual enrollment Global Environment course at G. Ray Bodley High School participated in the June 6, Environmental Summit at SUNY ESF as part of their ESF in the High School college credit course.

Jenna Ruzekowicz presented her research entitled Sport Fisherman Trash Composion of Oneida Lake where she analyzed the trash collected for an entire winter from the Oneida Lake, primarily at Big Bay.

She separated the trash into categories, such as a biodegradable and non-biodegradable, to properly determine how much trash was being left annually by fishermen.

Using her data, she was able to project assumptions onto fishing populations nationally.

Her motivation for the research project was her concern for the lake and the quality of water that she swims and fishes in as a local resident.

Jenna received the highest score for her oral presentation as judged by ESF faculty and graduate students.

Jade Brien and Kenneth Verdoliva presented their research The Effect of Climate Change on the Wildlife of New York State.

Their research examined several change scenarios and their effect on several keystone species in New York State.

They determined that a deviation from the normal temperature of 2.5 degrees Fahrenheit warmer would be sufficient enough to have a significantly negative effect on the overall health of species.

Conifer/spruce trees would decrease, ocean fisheries from southern waters would shift north, there would be an increase in insects like mosquitos and ticks and there would be a decrease in temperature sensitive animals such as amphibians.

This translates into more air pollution, economic changes, food source issues, zoonotic diseases and ecosystem imbalances for example.

Jade and Kenneth received the highest score for their poster presentation as judged by ESF faculty and graduate students and also the highest score for the poster award judged by their high school peers.

The Environmental Summit is a research symposium designed to bring together a community of high school aged scientists to present and discuss their original research to their peers, high school and college science faculty, graduate and undergraduate students.

The research is conducted as part of the Global Environment course curriculum, enabling high school students to engage not only in the knowledge but process of science.

ESF in the High School is collaboration between ESF and partner urban, rural and suburban school districts.

ESF in the High School enables qualified high school students to take college credit while in high school and to provide high school teachers an opportunity to teach at a higher level as adjunct faculty to the college.

