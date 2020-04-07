FULTON – Gail A. Leonard, of Fulton, passed away unexpectedly on April 6, 2020. She was 67.

Gail was born on October 10, 1952 to the late Larry and Anna (Hudyma) Malone. A lifetime resident, she worked as a dental hygienist in Fulton for over 40 years, after earning a degree from Monroe Community College.

She enjoyed shopping and spending time at her camp in Oswego and with her cats, Toby, Jerry and Sissy.

Gail is survived by her husband, Dave Leonard; sister, Carla (Bob) Gardner; niece, Kelsey (Francisco) Ruiz and nephew, Kyler (Meghan) Gardner. She was predeceased by her son, Sean Leonard.

Services will be private, with burial in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Fulton.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Foster Funeral Home, Fulton, has care of arrangements.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...