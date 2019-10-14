Gale A. Weaverm 79

FULTON, NY – Gale Weaver, 79, of Fulton, died Saturday, October 12, 2019, after a long, courageous battle with ALS.

Born in the state of Washington, she graduated from high school and joined the United States Air Force.

There she met and married Calvin Weaver; they resided in Fulton for the rest of their lives.

Gale will be remembered by many local families for whom she joyfully helped plan, sew and bake for various life events.

She will also be remembered by families and staff at Lanigan Elementary School, where she worked for more than 30 years and retired as a school secretary.

She was predeceased by her husband, Calvin; grandson, Aaron; sisters, Beverly and Nevada.

Gale is survived by two sons, Bradley (Rachel) and Eric (Christine); daughter, Kelley Weaver; three grandchildren; sisters, Evelyn (John) and Nancy (Charles); and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Calling hours will be hekd from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, October 17, at Foster Funeral Home, 910 Fay St., Fulton.

A graveside service will be held 11 a.m. on Friday, October 18, at Mount Adnah Cemetery, East Broadway, Fulton.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the ALS Association Upstate New York Chapter in Gale’s memory.

