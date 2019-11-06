Garcia Family Hosts Annual Veteran’s Day Ruck

FULTON – Matias and Tomas Garcia began an annual walk to support and honor U.S. veterans, and will host this year’s ruck Sunday, Nov. 10 beginning at noon at the Oswego County Justice Center and walk along State Route 481, ending at Chubby’s Sports Bar & Grill

Matias Garcia – life-long Fulton native, Army Veteran and Purple Heart recipient and Tomas Garcia – Deputy Sheriff, life-long Fulton native and Marine Corps Veteran organized the event, starting eight years ago.

This event has been going on for the past eight years during the weekend of Veterans Day with support from Oswego County’s local veterans from all branches of the military. Previously, this walk has been completed by only veterans, but this year they have decided to open it up to everyone – allowing both veterans and the general public to join in to support and show appreciation for our veterans

Matias and Tomas came up with this idea eight years ago. Two Fulton natives who are committed to supporting our local veterans and showing that no one stands alone. They wanted to somehow show their appreciation and gratitude to fellow veterans. Veterans Day can be easily forgotten in the hectic lives that most people live in, however, having an event like this ensures awareness through the multitude of cars that pass the participants on Route 481.

This event was started as a sign of appreciation for fellow veterans. The participants of this walk carry at least 45 pounds of weight in a backpack to mimic the weight carried in military gear. People in the military must carry all their gear loaded for bear for many miles, often over rugged terrain, moving as fast as possible. They hope by doing this, they can show gratitude for the work and sacrifice that people in service do for our country — from one veteran to another.

It is easy for someone to say that they remember and support our troops, but without an actual event or objective on the day, it can easily go unnoticed in the hectic lives that so many people live in. They hope to make Veterans Day into a popular event so that the people can come together to show their support and salute the veterans as a community.

We need to remember to celebrate the veterans that walk amongst us and thank them for their dedication and support of our freedoms. We hope to honor America’s veterans for their patriotism, love of country, and willingness to serve and sacrifice for the common good.

There is a public Facebook event for this called “8th Annual Veterans Day Ruck.” Please feel free to respond there. You may also reach out to Matias Garcia at [email protected]

We are asking people who want to participate at Chubby’s to bring a donation to help share the cost of the food and beverages. People are also encouraged to make a donation to the “Thank a Service Member” not-for-profit charity based in Central New York.

*Press release provided by Ernesto Garcia.

