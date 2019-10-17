Garrett Dunsmoor Memorial Foundation Aaccepting Grant Applications

OSWEGO – The Garrett Dunsmoor Memorial Foundation is now accepting its first round of grant applications from the Oswego community.

All project proposals must further the foundation’s mission, which is to enrich the lives and invest in the future of youth in and around the Oswego community.

Grants will only be considered, at this time, which focus on the arts, sciences, sports, and or community improvements.

Organizations must submit an online grant application by Nov. 15 in order to be considered for the first funding period.

Applications received after this date will automatically be rolled into the next grant round.

Applications can be found on www.garrettdunsmoormemorialfoundation.com/grants.

The Garrett Dunsmoor Memorial Foundation was established last year in honor of Garrett, an amazing young man from Oswego who passed away in July of 2018.

Garrett was a member of the Oswego High School class of 2014 and graduated Cum Laude from St. Lawrence University in 2018 where he played both football and lacrosse.

He will forever be remembered for his incredibly positive attitude, his sense of humor and his compassion for others.

The Dunsmoor family wishes to continue Garrett’s legacy of love by helping youth in our community.

