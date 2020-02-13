Garrett Dunsmoor Memorial Foundation Awards 17 Grants

OSWEGO, NY – The Garrett Dunsmoor Memorial Foundation approved 17 grants to local organizations that aim to benefit the lives of youth in and around Oswego.

The foundation is proud to support not-for-profit organizations that share a mission of benefiting local youth.

Grants were given to organizations in the areas of Youth Sports, Arts and Sciences, Community Projects and Youth Advocacy, including: ARISE Child & Family Services, Blessings in a Backpack, Fulton Chapter, Blessings in a Backpack, Oswego Chapter, Children’s Museum of Oswego, Frederick Leighton Elementary School Third Graders, Fulton

Family Y.M.C.A., Fulton Youth Basketball, Fulton Youth Boys Lacrosse, Minetto HSA Playground Committee, Oswego Buccaneer Boosters, Oswego County Quarter Midgets Club, Oswego Family Y.M.C.A., Oswego Little League, Oswego Players, Oswego Pop Warner, Oswego Rotary Club, and Oswego Town Volunteer Fire Department.

In addition to the approved grants, the foundation has awarded a $1,000 scholarship to a 2019 graduate of Oswego High School, donated to the Oswego Bookmobile, and has generously contributed to local fundraisers and events that promote youth

advancement.

Thank you to everyone who has donated, attended or sponsored a fundraiser, and provided support to make these contributions possible.

Upcoming fundraisers include the inaugural Garrett Dunsmoor 3v3 Basketball Tournament on June 20 and the second annual Garrett Dunsmoor Memorial Fundraiser on July 18.

For more information on upcoming events, how to donate, get involved, or apply for grants, please visit www.garrettdunsmoormemorialfoundation.com, or email

[email protected]

About the Garrett Dunsmoor Memorial Foundation:

Garrett was an incredible young man, whose positive attitude, sense of humor and compassion for others left a lasting impact on everyone who knew him.

While Garrett is not here to fulfill his destiny, we continue his legacy of love by giving youth in and around Oswego the opportunities he had earned.

