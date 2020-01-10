FULTON, NY – Garry I. Muckey, 76, of Fulton, passed away on Thursday, January 9, 2020, at home surrounded by his loving family.

He was born in 1944, in Oswego, a son to the late Harold and Doris Barnes Muckey.

Garry was a self-employed drywaller for several years and loyal patron of Cathy’s Café’ in Fulton.

He was predeceased by his son, Jerry I. Muckey; and two sisters, Joan Furlong and Connie Thompson.

Garry is survived by his wife, Carol Muckey; children, Marsha (Jack) Mannise, Garry (Tina Taylor) Muckey Jr., Dominic (Rhonda Lilly) Muckey; step-children, Jeanette (Jim) Loftus-Hart, B. Tom (Tana) Loftus, Robert Loftus, Joyce Loftus, Patricia Loftus, Larry George, Laurie George and Tracy George; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; one brother, John (Tut) Furlong; special dog, Sandy; as well as many nieces and nephews.

At Garry’s request, there will be no calling hours or service.

A private burial will be in the spring at Volney Center Cemetery.

For those wishing, contributions may be made to Friends of Oswego County Hospice, P.O. Box 102, Oswego, New York 13126, in Garry’s memory.

Foster Funeral Home, Fulton, has care of arrangements.

