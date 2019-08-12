Gary B. DuBois Jr., 58

OSWEGO, NY – Gary Bruce DuBois Jr., 58, a resident of Scriba, passed away on Friday August 9, 2019, at his home.

Born in Oswego, he was a son of Gary B. DuBois Sr. of Oswego and the late Ann (Curtis) DuBois and was a graduate of Oswego High School.

He was employed with the Bishop Cunningham High School and St. Luke Health Services.

Surviving besides his father are his sister, Judith (Thomas) Howard of Tully; two nieces, Kathryn Winnebeck and Kristen Frost; two great-nephews, Paul and Andrew Winnebeck; four great-nieces, Jane, Elina, and Juliette Frost and Lauren Winnebeck; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday at 1 p.m. from the Dowdle Funeral Home with a calling hour from noon – 1 p.m. prior to the service.

Burial will be in St. Peter’s Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital,

262 Danny Thomas Place Memphis, Tenn. 38105

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...