Gary Witkovsky, 14

FULTON, NY – Gary Witkovsky, 14, of Mexico, passed away suddenly Thursday, August 2, 2018, at Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse surrounded by his loving family.

Gary was a student at Mexico Middle School and was passionate about running track.

He was also an avid football player, wrestler and played the alto saxophone in the marching band.

Gary touched so many lives with his fun-loving and outgoing attitude.

His smile could brighten up any room.

He had a caring, supportive community within Mexico, Fulton, Oswego and was loved by so many.

He is survived by his mother, Tonya (Bruce Wise) Witkovsky; his father, John (Francesca Carmack) Witkovsky; Buffy (Luscious) Ford; his siblings, Brandon Witkovsky, Gavin, Madalyn and Luscious Ford V; his grandparents, Robert and Melinda Davis and Diane Lachut; aunts and uncles, Robert (Michelle) Johnson, Sherry (Lenny) Davis, Julie (Todd) Davis-Taft, Jaime (Aaron) Roehrs, Brad (Katrina) Witkovsky, Peter (Nicole) Lachut and Dawn Romeo.

He is also survived by many cousins.

He was predeceased by his grandfather, Joseph Lachut.

Calling hours will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, August 7, at Brown Funeral Home, 21 Flood Drive, Fulton.

A private service for the Witkovsky family will be held following the calling hours.

Contributions in Gary’s memory may be made to Friends of Camp Hollis, P.O. Box 291, Oswego, NY 13126 or to the Finger Lakes Donor Recovery Network, 30 Corporate Woods, Suite 220, Rochester, NY 14623.

To leave a message of sympathy for Gary’s family, please visit www.brownfuneralhomefulton.com

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print

