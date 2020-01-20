Gas Prices Drop Across the Region

Today’s national average price for a gallon of gasoline is $2.55, down three cents since last week.

One year ago, the price was $2.24.

The New York State average is $2.71 – down one cent from last week.

A year ago, the NYS average was $2.53.

AAA Western and Central New York reports the following averages:

• Batavia – $2.64 (down three cents since last week)

• Buffalo – $2.63 (down one cent since last week)

• Ithaca – $2.68 (down two cents since last week)

• Rochester – $2.67 (down two cents since last week)

• Rome – $2.69 (down one cent since last week)

• Syracuse – $2.62 (down one cent since last week)

• Watertown – $2.70 (down one cent since last week)

Gas prices have finally started to drop across the region.

The usual January decline in prices was stalled due to the situation in the Middle East, which pushed oil prices up.

Today’s national price for a gallon of gasoline is down three cents while state prices and all regional prices are lower than last week.

As long as geopolitical situations don’t escalate, motorists should continue to see more relief at the pump.

January typically brings lower demand for gasoline and winter blend fuel is cheaper to produce.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...