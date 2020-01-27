Gas Prices Drop for Second Consecutive Week

Today’s national average price for a gallon of gasoline is $2.52, down three cents since last week.

One year ago, the price was $2.26.

The New York State average is $2.69 – down two cents from last week.

A year ago, the NYS average was $2.51.

AAA Western and Central New York reports the following averages:

• Batavia – $2.64 (no change since last week)

• Buffalo – $2.61 (down two cents since last week)

• Ithaca – $2.67 (down one cent since last week)

• Rochester – $2.65 (down two cents since last week)

• Rome – $2.67 (down two cents since last week)

• Syracuse – $2.58 (down four cents since last week)

• Watertown – $2.69 (down one cent since last week)

Gas prices continue their long-awaited descent – most metro areas across the region and seeing a drop in prices at the pump while state and national prices are also down.

Increased stocks and low demand have helped to push the national average lower.

As these trends continue, motorists will likely continue to see pump prices decline.

