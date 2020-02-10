Gas Prices Drop for the Fourth Consecutive Week

Today’s national average price for a gallon of gasoline is $2.43, down four cents since last week.

One year ago, the price was $2.28.

The New York State average is $2.63 – down three cents from last week.

A year ago, the NYS average was $2.47.

AAA Western and Central New York reports the following averages:

• Batavia – $2.62 (down one cent since last week)

• Buffalo – $2.57 (down one cent since last week)

• Ithaca – $2.64 (down two cents since last week)

• Rochester – $2.59 (down three cents since last week)

• Rome – $2.63 (down one cent since last week)

• Syracuse – $2.50 (down four cents since last week)

• Watertown – $2.64 (down three cents since last week)

The national average price for regular unleaded gasoline is $2.43 per gallon, which is four cents less than last week, 16 cents less than a month ago, and 16 cents more than a year ago.

Data from the Energy Information Administration shows that a high level of gasoline stocks and low demand continue to put downward pressure on pump prices across the country.

