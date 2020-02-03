Gas Prices Drop for Third Consecutive Week

Today’s national average price for a gallon of gasoline is $2.47, down five cents since last week.

One year ago, the price was $2.26.

The New York State average is $2.66 – down three cents from last week.

A year ago, the NYS average was $2.49.

AAA Western and Central New York reports the following averages:

• Batavia – $2.63 (down one cent since last week)

• Buffalo – $2.58 (down three cents since last week)

• Ithaca – $2.66 (down one cent since last week)

• Rochester – $2.62 (down three cents since last week)

• Rome – $2.64 (down three cents since last week)

• Syracuse – $2.54 (down four cents since last week)

• Watertown – $2.67 (down two cents since last week)

Gas prices continue to drop across the country and region.

Motorists are using the cheaper winter blend fuel and demand is usually low at this time of year – combine that with higher domestic stock levels and gasoline prices drop.

As long as oil prices don’t spike, we should continue to see more savings at the pump.

