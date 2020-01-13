Gas Prices Remain Steady Despite Middle East tension

Today’s national average price for a gallon of gasoline is $2.58, no change since last week.

One year ago, the price was $2.25.

The New York State average is $2.72 – no change from last week.

A year ago, the NYS average was $2.55.

AAA Western and Central New York reports the following averages:

• Batavia – $2.67 (up one cent since last week)

• Buffalo – $2.64 (down one cent since last week)

• Ithaca – $2.70 (no change since last week)

• Rochester – $2.69 (no change since last week)

• Rome – $2.70 (up one cent since last week)

• Syracuse – $2.63 (down one cent since last week)

• Watertown – $2.71 (no change since last week)

With tensions still high in the Middle East, we’ve yet to see the expected drop in gas prices that usually comes in January.

However, prices remain stable despite those geopolitical issues.

With increased domestic production, the U.S. is in a better position than in the past with less reliance on the Middle East.

Analysts continue to monitor the situation in Iran along with oil prices, which have a direct impact on pump prices.

The mild winter weather also has more people traveling, so demand remains strong for gasoline at this time.

