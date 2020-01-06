Gas Prices Remain Steady

Motorists still awaiting post-holiday price drop

Today’s national average price for a gallon of gasoline is $2.58, no change since last week.

One year ago, the price was $2.24.

The New York State average is $2.72 – up two cents from last week.

A year ago, the NYS average was $2.59.

AAA Western and Central New York reports the following averages:

• Batavia – $2.66 (no change since last week)

• Buffalo – $2.65 (no change since last week)

• Ithaca – $2.70 (up four cents since last week)

• Rochester – $2.69 (down one cent since last week)

• Rome – $2.69 (up four cents since last week)

• Syracuse – $2.64 (up four cents since last week)

• Watertown – $2.71 (up three cents since last week)

Gas prices were expected to be lower at the start of the new year, but with oil prices on the rise, motorists are still awaiting a drop at the pump.

Oil prices continue to rise and that directly impacts pump prices.

Analysts are keeping a close eye on escalating tensions in the Middle East.

The death of the Iranian leader in a U.S. airstrike could eventually lead to higher gas prices.

However, the U.S. has increased domestic production in recent years, so the country is in a better position than in the past.

