Gas Prices Remain Steady
Motorists still awaiting post-holiday price drop
Today’s national average price for a gallon of gasoline is $2.58, no change since last week.
One year ago, the price was $2.24.
The New York State average is $2.72 – up two cents from last week.
A year ago, the NYS average was $2.59.
AAA Western and Central New York reports the following averages:
• Batavia – $2.66 (no change since last week)
• Buffalo – $2.65 (no change since last week)
• Ithaca – $2.70 (up four cents since last week)
• Rochester – $2.69 (down one cent since last week)
• Rome – $2.69 (up four cents since last week)
• Syracuse – $2.64 (up four cents since last week)
• Watertown – $2.71 (up three cents since last week)
Gas prices were expected to be lower at the start of the new year, but with oil prices on the rise, motorists are still awaiting a drop at the pump.
Oil prices continue to rise and that directly impacts pump prices.
Analysts are keeping a close eye on escalating tensions in the Middle East.
The death of the Iranian leader in a U.S. airstrike could eventually lead to higher gas prices.
However, the U.S. has increased domestic production in recent years, so the country is in a better position than in the past.
