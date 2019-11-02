Gentle Paws Holds Grand Opening

FULTON – On October 27, Gentle Paws Grooming Salon held its grand opening.

Amanda Smith and Ashley Miner are proud to open a new business in their home town of Fulton.

They are located in the Lakeside plaza, across from the YMCA at 728 W. Broadway.

They specialize in senior pets and gentle grooming, but they love dogs of all shapes and sizes.

They also offer nail trimming of small animals and reptiles.

Two rescue groups were present at the grand opening,

Oswego SPCA and All Creatures Big and Small; they raised almost $150 in donations for the rescues.

Miner and Smith also volunteer their grooming services to help adoptable dogs find their forever homes.

They look forward to pampering their community’s pets.

