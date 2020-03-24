FULTON – George A. Hort, 95, of Fulton, passed away on Friday, March 20, 2020 at home.

He was born in 1924, in Oswego, a son to the late Francis and Gertrude Colvin Hort. George was a WWII veteran of the U.S. Army Air Force. After his return from the military service he continued his education at S.U.N.Y. Oswego and retired from his teaching career from Baldwinville School District.

George was an avid golfer and member of Emerald Crest Golf Course in Palermo, where he worked until the age of 94. He was one of the founding members of the William Colvin Hunting Club in Osceola. He was a member of the local Barber Shopper’s Society of America and sang in a quartet for years.

George was predeceased by his son, William Henry Hort; brother, William Hort and two sisters, Nan and Carol Hort.

He is survived by his wife of 77 years, Daisy Hort; two children, JoAnn Lower and George W. (Shelly) Hort; seven grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren as well as several nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be “live” streamed for family and friends due to present circumstances on Foster Funeral Home’s Facebook page at 2 p.m. on Friday, March 27, 2020. For family and friends, a military burial will take place at a later date at Riverside Cemetery, Oswego.

