HANNIBAl, NY – George B. Howland, 90, of Oswego, NY, was received into the arms of his Lord and Savior Tuesday February 18, 2020.

George graduated from Red Creek High School in 1949 and was a lifelong resident of Sterling, NY.

George was retired from Nestle in Fulton, NY, after a 40-year career.

After retirement, George volunteered with MAPS RVers from 1995 – 2000 and a singing ministry to area nursing homes.

He was a member of Word of Life Assembly of God Church, in Baldwinsville, serving as usher and greeter.

George was a member of the Hannibal Elderberries and served as an osteoporosis trainer at the Fulton YMCA.

George’s many hobbies were woodworking, singing, spending time with his family and spoiling his grand and great-grandchildren.

Most importantly George would share the saving grace of Jesus at every opportunity he had.

George was predeceased by his parents, Harold and Helen (Hammond) Howland; siblings, Harry, Merle, Robert, and Ethel; son, David.

He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Madelon (Harris); son, Daniel (Carole) of Virginia Beach, Va.; daughter-in-law, Lorelei of Wolcott, NY; brother, Harold of South Carolina; grandson, Matthew (Regina); granddaughters, Jennifer (Leigh) Ray of North Carolina, Rachel (Will) Heil of Virginia, Jamie (Tony) Burley of Michigan; 10 great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and beloved dog. Sadie.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date.

In lieu of flowers, consider contributing in memory of George to Word of life Assembly of God Church, 12 E. Oneida St., Baldwinsville, NY 13027.

Foster Funeral Home, Hannibal, NY, has care of arrangements. 315-592-2313.

Foster Funeral Home

www.fosterfuneralhome.com

