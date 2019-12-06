HANNIBAL, NY – George M. Scanlon Sr., 95, of Hannibal, passed away on Wednesday, December 4, 2019, peacefully in his sleep.

Born in Hannibal, a son to the late James and Corrine King Scanlon, he remained a lifelong resident.

George was last employed as a salesman for Raponi Plumbing and Heating in Fulton, retiring in 2004.

\He was predeceased by his wife, Mary in 2011; and his daughter, Christine in 1997.

Surviving are his five children; George Jr. (Michelle), Ron (Sharon), Mark, Leo (Debbie) and Diana; 10 grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren; sister, Agnes.

There will be no calling hours or services until the spring.

A private viewing will be held for immediate family.

Foster Funeral Home, Hannibal has care of arrangements.

