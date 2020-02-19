OSWEGO, NY – George T. Mazzoli, 85, a resident of New Haven, passed away on Monday February 17, 2020 ,at his home.

Born in Oswego, he was a son of the late Angelo and Rose (Gaquinto) Mazzoli and was a graduate of Oswego High School.

He was employed with Marathon Paper and Oswego Printing for many years.

He was an avid gardener and loved to fish.

Surviving are his children, Thomas Mazzoli of Arizona, Scott Mazzoli of Scriba, Laurie Mazzoli of New Haven, Mark (Julie) Mazzoli of Scriba; a half-brother, James (Robin) Pagliaroli of Ohio; and three grandchildren.

He was predeceased by six brothers, John, Angelo, Edward, Frank and Louis Mazzoli, Joseph Piano; three sisters, Florence Coffin, Susan Cernaro, Mary Featheroff; two half-brothers, Robert Pagliaroli, Thomas Piano; and a half-sister, Frances Laurie.

Funeral services are private and at the convenience of the family.

There are no calling hours.

Arrangements are in care of the Dowdle Funeral Home.

