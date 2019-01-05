Georgianna Otis

HANNIBAL, NY – Georgianna “Gram” Otis, 80, of Hannibal, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, January 1, 2019, after battling a long illness.

She was born at home in Volney, NY, a daughter to the late Herman and Anna Bowley DuBois.

She was a graduate of Hannibal High School and an All-County cheerleader.

Gram was well-known in the Hannibal area, well-liked by everyone she met, was a great cook and will be remembered for being someone who was there for anyone who needed her.

She owned several local businesses and spent many years in the hospitality field.

She is survived by two daughters, Lisa (Jim Biancavilla) Otis and Lori Motyka; two sons, Michael (Annie) Otis and Mark (Vicky) Otis; 11 grandchildren, Jamie Dennison (Meredith), Eric Otis (Michelle), Tiesha (Chris) Combes, Jeremy Treasure (Becca), Adam Treasure, Zachary Treasure (Kate), Megan (Chris) McIntyre, Nicole Motyka (David), Danielle Motyka, Dennis Motyka and Sarah Otis; several great-grandchildren; five siblings, Neva (Marty) Warner, Frieda (Jim) White, Charlotte Davis (Dever), Butch (Lana) DuBois, Ray (Diane) DuBois; and several nieces and nephews.

There will be a celebration of life on Saturday, January 12 from noon to 4 p.m. at the Hannibal American Legion, 172 Rochester St., Hannibal.

Foster Funeral Home, Hannibal, has care of the arrangements.

Foster Funeral Home, Inc.

www.fosterfuneralhome.com

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...