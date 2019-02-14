OSWEGO, NY – Gerald M. Rhinehart, 54, of Oswego, died Tuesday February 12, 2019, in University Hospital, Syracuse, with his family by his side, after a long illness.

Gerald was born in Oswego the son of Ralph Rhinehart of Oswego, and Kandis (Oliver) Hills of Florida.

He was a self-employed laborer and painter.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his children, Cassidy Anchando, J.R. Rhinehart, Lindsay Rhinehart, Gretchen Rhinehart of Geneva, and Gregory Rhinehart of Oswego.

Gerald is also survived by his brother, Timothy (Mary Ann) Rhinehart of Oswego; sister. Stacey Restuccio of Florida; grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Private spring burial will be in Peck Cemetery.

The Sugar Scanlon Funeral Home, 147 W. Fourth St., Oswego, is in care of the arrangements.

