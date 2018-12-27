FULTON, NY – Gertrude J. Lindsley, 86, of Palermo, passed away on Tuesday, December 25, 2018, at Oswego Hospital.

A life resident of Palermo, she was the daughter of the late Carlon and Lucille Loomis.

Gertrude had worked for the telephone company and Wayne’s Pharmacy in Fulton and was a certified nursing assistant working 20 years as a home health aide.

Gertrude was a communicant of Holy Trinity Parish in Fulton.

Her husband of 55 years, Paul J. Lindsley, predeceased her in 2006.

Surviving are her children, Nancy Lindsley, Peggy (Chuck) Bickford, Dan (Barb) Lindsley, Dave (Darlene) Lindsley, Jim (Marge) Lindsley, John (Dolores) Lindsley, Tom Lindsley and Joe (Leslie) Lindsley; 28 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, December 30, at Foster Funeral Home, 910 Fay St. in Fulton.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9:30 a.m. on Monday, December 31, at Holy Trinity Parish, corner of Rochester and South Third dtreets in Fulton.

A spring graveside service will be held at Roosevelt Cemetery, Route 49 in the town of Schroeppel.

The family requests memorial contributions to be made to either the Alzheimer’s Association, Central New York Chapter, 441 W. Kirkpatrick St., Syracuse, NY 13204-1305 or to the ALS Association, P.O. Box 37022, Boone, Ia. 50037-0022.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...