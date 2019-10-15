Getting Published Panel Convenes at CNY Arts Center

FULTON – Writers, thinking about taking the next step? Ready to share your book with the published world?

The Writing Arts program at CNY Community Arts Center will present a panel of authors discussing various ways writers can get published based on the personal experiences of each author.

The free event “Getting Published: A Panel of Authors and Options” will be held October 20 from 6 – 7:30 p.m. at the Arts Center located at 121 Cayuga St. in downtown Fulton.

Authors scheduled to appear include Jim Farfaglia, author of local history in books such as Of the Earth: The Stories of Oswego County’s Muck Farms, Voices in the Storm: Stories From The Blizzard of ’66, and Nestlé in Fulton, New York: How Sweet It Was.

Joyce Cook has written columns for two local papers, and edited two books for a state-wide genealogy organization. After editing a book consisting of letters and the diary of a local Civil War soldier for the Fulton Historical Society, she wrote and published Elmina Spencer: Oswego’s Civil War Battlefield Nurse.

GB MacRae is the author of the Avenzyre series. She has been building worlds (and writing novels) for 27 years, and “living in her imagination for even longer.” She also has a penchant for creating artwork, costuming, and mentoring aspiring authors. She teaches Creative Writing for teens at the Arts Center.

Chris Gould rounds out the panel as a 25-year veteran public school teacher who broke into the fiction market after years of rejection slips and perfecting his craft in countless writer’s workshops. His novel, The George Stories, is an episodic tale of a prodigy gone bad, that is all at once both comic and tragic.

Moderator Dan Witmer is a retired high school English teacher and author of … and piles to go before I sleep – The Book of Wit and The Best of Road Trip Dad – The Laker Lacrosse Collection.

The panel discussion is part of the developing Writing Arts program at CNY Community Arts Center coordinated by Witmer where writers also meet monthly for an exchange of ideas and supportive feedback during Writer’s Café. Both events are free and open to the public.

For more information, visit CNYArtsCenter.com or call 315-598-ARTS (2787).

