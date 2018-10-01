Getting Rid Of Cockroaches

To The Editor:

Cockroaches thrive in the dark. So do drug dealers and users.

A ride around Fulton into the areas that have been mentioned as being infested with drug dealers and users I found darkness.

If you have ever had the misfortune of living in an apartment that had cockroaches you would notice that whenever you entered a room and turned on the lights the roaches all scattered and went back into hiding.

If you opened a cupboard door and exposed the light to the contents the roaches all scattered and went back into hiding.

The answer to ridding those areas of the cockroaches (drug dealers) is to turn on the lights.

It will cost money, but the money it is costing us if we don’t is too high a price to pay.

The city of Fulton should either rent or buy portable lighting that can be moved into these areas for a month or two and then be moved to the next location.

The next step as those that remember how to rid your house of insects; is to pay for an exterminator to come in.

We already have exterminators (police).

Again, it is going to cost us money, but we need to rid our city of these insects now.

Place two police cars in the area the drug dealers are working in (24/7) until they move out.

Driving through the area doesn’t do the job.

Then move the police to the next area.

The other answer is: placing cameras in the high drug areas and react to drug deals.

All three may be needed for a while.

Only time will tell.

Our taxpayers need to feel safe.

Light up the city and put our exterminators in the area they are needed and take back our city.

Frank Castiglia Jr.

Concerned Taxpayer

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...