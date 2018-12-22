Gift-Giving Tradition Continues At Dillon Middle School

Polar Express, synonymous with the holiday season, helped make spirits bright for hundreds of Emerson J. Dillon Middle School families this year.

Each year, staff, the Parent Teacher Organization and community members donate new items for students to choose from during their “shopping” opportunity.

Selected students receive a shopping pass and head to a room filled with new toys, clothes, jewelry and other gifts.

Pass-holders then have a chance to “shop” for their immediate family members.

After selecting the perfect gifts, students bring them to the library, where teachers and community volunteers help them wrap and label the presents.

According to EJD school psychologist Jill Lunn, who helps organize the event, Polar Express has been a school tradition for nearly 20 years and continues to grow each year.

She noted that roughly 200 students were able to get gifts for family members this year.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...