Gillibrand To Announce Economic Relief For Small Farmers

WASHINGTON, D.C.— Monday, April 13, at 2:30 p.m., U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, member of the Senate Agriculture Committee, will hold a video press conference to announce landmark legislation to provide economic relief for small farmers suffering financial losses due to reduced demand and supply chain disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Currently, farm bankruptcies are at an eight year high and net farm income has dropped by nearly half since 2013. The financial struggles of more than 30,000 New York farmers has only been exacerbated by the current crisis, which has devastated supply chains, as schools and restaurants have been forced to close.

The Relief for America’s Small Farmers Act will provide direct relief to the nation’s most vulnerable farmers to alleviate debt, keep farms open, and fortify the nation’s food supply.

The bill will address more than $2.8 billion in loans held by USDA Farm Services Agency (FSA) for nearly 40,000 small and medium farmers.

