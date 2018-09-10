Gina Salerno Named New Granby Elementary Principal

GRANBY – Expanding on her Fulton City School District career, Gina Salerno was recently named the new Granby Elementary School principal.

With more than 16 years of experience in the school district, Salerno first began her FCSD career teaching kindergarten at Lanigan Elementary School before she taught grades three, five and one.

She had also served as a reading specialist and most recently was as an instructional coach at Granby.

The switch from classroom teacher to administrator was a natural progression for Salerno, who recognized her own leadership abilities while she attended the CNY Leadership Development Program.

Inspired by how she had grown personally and professionally within the program, Salerno went on to obtain her Certificate of Advance Study in school administration from LeMoyne College in 2017.

Prior to that, Salerno received a master’s degree in literacy from SUNY Oswego and a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from SUNY Potsdam.

She also is a proud Fulton City School District alumnus, having attended Lanigan, Fulton Junior High School and GRB, which she graduated from in 1992.

The more Salerno learned about leadership, the more excited she became to support teachers and provide feedback about their instruction.

Having been dedicated to Granby the past year as an instructional coach, Salerno said she knows she has already developed trust, empathy and healthy relationships with teachers and students alike.

That trust, she said, helps teachers feel supported enough to take risks in their classrooms with instruction.

“I’m just excited to be able to greet all of the kids and to get the teachers excited for an amazing year,” Salerno said. “I’m very honored to have the opportunity to lead a school that has such a passion for students and learning. It’s going to make my job that much easier.”

Throughout her first year, Salerno said she will continue to make increased connections and strive to create a culture around compassion, empathy and kindness.

When not at work, Salerno said she enjoys spending time with her family: husband, Michael; twin sons in college and an FJHS seventh grader.

Precious time is also spent with her family’s German Shepard, Sarge; turtle, Squirt; and enjoying the family aquarium.

Salerno was appointed to the position during the Aug. 28 board of education meeting.

She replaced Heather Witter, who had served as Granby principal for 10 years prior to recently taking another district administrative role.

Superintendent Brian Pulvino said Salerno has possessed the “requisite skill sets to lead Granby Elementary School, and we look forward to her joining the outstanding faculty and staff in service to their students.”

