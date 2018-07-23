Girl Scout Gold Award Event Held At Oswego Public Library

OSWEGO – On July 10, a Girl Scout Gold Award event was held during the Summer Reading Program at the Oswego Public Library.

This event was about camping safely while having fun.

A speaker from the Oswego Health Department came in for the first session and talked about tick and mosquito prevention.

For the second session, a firefighter came in to talk about fire and campfire safety.

After each session children could do crafts, snacks, sing songs around a “campfire” and listen to stories in a tent.

38 children and 26 adults attended.

Many thanks to Wal-Mart and Price Chopper for their donations and support, and to the Oswego Public Library for hosting this event.

Thank you to the speakers from the Health Department and the Oswego firefighter.

A special thanks to the team members for helping to prepare for this event.

The Girl Scout Gold Award is the highest award a Girl Scout can earn.

Senior Girl Scout troop 10461 of Oswego/Mexico Service Unit is a member of the NYPENN Pathways Girl Scout Council.

If you are interested in joining Girl Scouts go to www.gsnypenn.org.

