Girls Rock Is Expanding

FULTON – At the Fulton Family YMCA we believe in strengthen young girls to impact the world around them. We want to empower young girls to explore their unique talents and interests, to build strong friendships and to realize the potential in themselves and those around them. That is why the Fulton Family YMCA and the Fulton Junior High School are teaming up to offer the Girl Rock program right at the school.

Starting on October 4 the popular Girls Rock program will be offered at the junior high school, free to the students in 7th and 8th grades.

Every Thursday after school from 2:35 to 3:15 p.m. the YMCA will hold a Girls Rock meeting in the community school wing of the building.

This program will be offering unique opportunities for young girls to learn leadership skills through team building activities, workshops and interactive fun.

The group will focus on a variety of topics from social media, body image, nutrition, leadership and more. Girls will learn and enhance different skills they need in order to tackle the daily struggles of today’s world.

If your child is not enrolled in Fulton Junior High but would like to participate in the Girls Rock program, the YMCA offers another meeting time for girls ages 8-12 at the Fulton Family YMCA on Thursdays from 6:30 – 7:30 p.m.

This program offers the same unique activities, workshops and skills designed for the 8-12 ages group. This program is open to members and non-members but fees do apply to the Fulton Family YMCA location.

For more information or to register contact Amy Leotta at 315-598-9622 or via e-mail at [email protected]

To stay up to date on upcoming programs and events check out www.fultonymca.com or like on Facebook. The Girls Rock program is supported by The United Way of Oswego County and the Oswego Community Foundation.

