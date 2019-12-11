Give The Gift of Health

FULTON – The Fulton Family YMCA is offering people the opportunity to improve their health through specially priced packages of personal training and membership in the YMCA.

Each package includes a month of membership and three one-hour sessions with one of the Y’s personal trainers.

Prices are:

For teens: $91

For young adults: $97

For adults: $112.50

For mature citizens: $108.50

Those prices are a discount from prices of up to $150 for three sessions.

All training is provided by certified fitness professionals.

“These packages are a great way to give your health a jump start into 2020. Once you’re here, you’ll see the broad range of programs available only at the YMCA to help you and your family, including a wide variety of fitness and exercise classes, preschool and after school care, arts and crafts and many social activities that the entire family can enjoy,” said Amy Leotta, acting director.

The Fulton Family YMCA will also offer a special temporary membership to college students home for winter break.

College students with proper college ID can join the Y for the entire length of their break for $30.

The Fulton Family YMCA is part of a powerful association of men, women and children committed to bringing about lasting personal and social change.

With a focus on nurturing the potential of every child and teen, improving the community health and well-being and providing opportunities to give back and support neighbors, the Y enables youth, adults, families and communities to be healthy, confident, connected and secure.

Upload image #1:

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...