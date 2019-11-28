Giving Tree Returns to Compass Federal Credit Union this Holiday Season

OSWEGO, NY– The Giving Tree returns to Compass Federal Credit Union branch locations this Holiday season, helping to provide toys and gifts to children in need in Oswego County.

Compass Federal Credit Union has once again partnered with the Oswego County Children’s Fund, donating the toys and gifts from under the Giving Tree to OCCF’s annual Toy Giveaway event held on the SUNY Oswego Campus.

To help those in need, simply drop off unwrapped gifts to any Compass Federal Credit Union branch location by Thursday, December 12. Toys from all branch locations will be collected and sent to the Oswego County Children’s Fund Toy Giveaway event on Sunday, December 15.

Need help selecting a gift? The Compass Federal Credit Union Giving Tree is decorated with ornaments highlighting a specific age and gender of a child in need. Select an ornament and return to Compass with an appropriate unwrapped gift for the child selected.

In year’s past, the Compass Federal Credit Union Giving Tree has helped to donate hundreds of gifts to local charities, reflecting the true warmth of our Compass members.

To learn more about the Oswego County Children’s Fund Toy Giveaway event, visit www.oswegochildrensfund.com.

About Compass Federal Credit Union: Established in 1966, Compass Federal Credit Union has expanded from its original 74 members, to servicing nearly 7,000 members in the Oswego County community. Compass Federal Credit Union aims to serve its members with responsive and exceptional personal service, security of member’s funds, competitive programs and continued growth.

