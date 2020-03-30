FULTON – Gladys Guernsey, 77; of Fulton passed away peacefully at Seneca Hill Manor, Volney.

She was born in Lysander, New York, to the late Eugene and Marjorie (Smith) Peacock.

Mrs. Guernsey has been a lifelong resident of the Fulton/Granby area. She had previously worked at Nestles, Co., Fulton and later co-owned and operated Winning Edge, Fulton for 34 years. Mrs. Guernsey was an avid bowler and she was an inductee to the Fulton Bowling Hall of Fame.

She was pre-deceased by her great granddaughter: Madden Ladd.

Mrs. Guernsey is survived by her husband of 60 years: Gerald Guernsey of Fulton, their children: Michael (Kelly) Guernsey of Fulton, Brian (Bonnie) Guernsey of Fulton, and Cathy Ladd of Pennellville, NY and several grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Due to the national outbreak the family has decided to have a private calling hour now and then schedule a Celebration of Life that would include their family and friends in the future. Burial with a committal service will be held privately at Jacksonville Cemetery, Lysander with Rev. Mary Johnson officiating.

The Sugar Funeral Home, Inc., 224 W. 2nd St. S., Fulton has care of the arrangements. The family has requested that donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 441 West Kirkpatrick St., Syracuse, NY 13204.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...