FULTON, NY – Gloria K. Best, 81, of Fulton, passed away suddenly on Thursday August 1, 2019.

Born in Scriba, NY, to the late Coe L. and Theodora Enos Upcraft, she had resided in the Fulton area her entire life.

Gloria enjoyed being a mother and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Harold “Bummy” Best; grandson, Ryan Kehoe; and sisters, Joan Hyde and Cathy Stoutenberg.

Gloria will be forever missed by her children, Randy (Heather) Best, Rick (Cherie) Best, Scott (Crystal) Best and Susan (Karl Potter) Kehoe; grandchildren, Shawn (Elizabeth) Best, Erin (James) Nipper, Adam Best, Ashley Best, Callie (Erick) Rogemoser, Kyle Kehoe, Haley Best and Trevor Best; great-grandchildren, Cadence, Cash and Brycen; siblings, Dean Upcraft, Frances (Jim) Searles, Carl (Jane) Upcraft, Diane (Charlie) Spicer and Roxanne (Charles) Parkhurst.

Calling hours will be held Sunday, August 4, from 3 to 6 p.m. at Foster Funeral Home, 910 Fay St., Fulton.

A funeral service will be 10 a.m., Monday, August 5, at the funeral home with burial to follow at Fairdale Rural Cemetery, Hannibal.

Foster Funeral Home

www.fosterfuneralhome.com

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...