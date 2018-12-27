Golden Spoon Honors For Fairgrieve Students In December

Exhibiting excellent behavior in the cafeteria at Fairgrieve Elementary has earned several students the school’s coveted Golden Spoon honors for the month of December.

Because each awardee exceeded expectations in the cafeteria, they were honored by Principal Jean Sampsell with a “brag tag” to add to their collection during a recent Morning Express program.

Honored in the front row, from left, are: Elayna Prince, Avery Tice, Logan McDermott, Yaniel DeRosa, Travis Smith and Aubrielle Bowers.

In the second row, from left, are: Kyran Fitzgerald, Klaire Vant, Lauren Thornber, Patrick Brooks, Makai Hill, McKenna Twomey and Dominic Rellos.

In the third row, from left, are: Danny Brown, Katharine Demars, Dahni Perry, Kendall Brooks, Frank Morse and Gabe Taylor.

In back, from left, are: Joe Cortini, Adelaide McEachen, Olivia Rivera, Maria Ardizzone and Abraham Gallagher. Absent from the photo is Max McGinley.

