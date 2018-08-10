Golfers Help Fight Cancer

OSWEGO, NY — Members of the Stone Creek Golf Club Tuesday Night Oswego Elks Men’s League, along with Stone Creek member Tina Bourgeois, recently presented Carolyn Handville (right), coordinator of Oswego County Opportunities’ Cancer Services Program, with a check for $100 in support of the program’s fight against cancer in Oswego County.

OCO Cancer Services Program offers a number of cancer screenings including clinical breast exams, mammograms, colorectal cancer screenings, and pap/pelvic exams.

These screenings play an important part in maintaining good health and are available free of charge to uninsured men and woman throughout Oswego County.

For more information about the program, contact Handville at 315-592-0830 or visit www.oco.org.

