Golfers Support Cancer Screenings

OSWEGO, NY — Members of the Thursday morning ladies league at Springbrook Greens Golf Course in Sterling presented Carolyn Handville, coordinator of Oswego County Opportunities’ Cancer Services Program, with a check for $750 to support breast cancer screenings in Oswego County.

OCO Cancer Services Program offers a number of cancer screenings including clinical breast exams, mammograms, colorectal cancer screenings, and pap/pelvic exams.

“These screenings play an important part in maintaining good health. We greatly appreciate the members of the ladies league’s generosity and their recognition of the work that we do to fight cancer in Oswego County,” said Handville.

For more information about the program, contact Handville at 315-592-0830 or visit www.oco.org.

