FULTON, NY – Gordon A. “Gordo” LaBarge, 94, lifelong resident of Fulton, passed away on Saturday November 2, 2019.

He was born to the late Elmer and Mary Peterson LaBarge in Norwood, NY, on March 17, 1925.

Gordo proudly served as corporal in the U.S. Army during World War II in the European Theatre of Operations.

For 43 years he worked as a lab technician for Nestle’s in Fulton and was the last employee at Hunter Arms in Fulton to walk out the door at its closing.

Gordo was a former member of State Street United Methodist Church and Hiram Masonic Lodge #144.

In his spare time, he enjoyed camping, playing the card game Pitch, bowling in a Tuesday night men’s league, golfing, caning chairs and loved Barbershop Quartets, where he sang in one in years past.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife, Betty LaBarge, who died in 2003; brothers, Keith, Kermit and Robert LaBarge; and grandson, Michael Roy.

Surviving are his children, Philip (Sue) LaBarge of Punta Gorda, Fla. and Marian (Tom) Roy of Worcester, NY; grandsons, Mark LaBarge, Eric LaBarge, Jeremy Raponi and Greg Roy; nine great-grandchildren; as well as several nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be held Monday, November 18, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with a service to immediately follow at Foster Funeral Home, 910 Fay St., Fulton.

Burial with military honors will follow at Mount Adnah Cemetery, Fulton.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 7, East Syracuse NY 13057.

Foster Funeral Home

www.fosterfuneralhome.com

