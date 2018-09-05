Gordon L. Stowell, 97

FULTON, NY – Gordon L. Stowell, 97, passed away peacefully on Monday, September 3, 2018, at Seneca Hill Manor in Oswego.

He was a former resident of Fulton and Inlet, NY, as well as Port Charlotte, Fla.

Gordon was a son of the late Vernon C. and Eva Harris Stowell of Bowens Corners.

He had owned and operated Triangle Farms Dairy with his father and brothers until they sold the business and retired in 1979.

Upon retiring, he moved to Inlet with his wife, Veronica, and enjoyed several years at Ebenhurst, their home on Fourth Lake, and in 1998, they moved to Port Charlotte, Fla.

He was a former member of Inlet Community Church and First Baptist Church of Port Charlotte as well as lifetime member of the Elks Lodge.

Gordon was predeceased by his wife, Veronica “Ronnie;” sister, Barbara Nastasi; and brothers, Evart, Erwin and Clair Stowell.

Surviving are two daughters, Yvonne De Paulis (Carl) of New Bloomfield, Pa., and Valerie Demperio (Tony) of Fulton; two sons, Dr. Russell Stowell (Annie) of Gilbert, Ariz., and Kevin Stowell (Karen) of New Milford, Conn.; grandchildren, Anthony and Alison Demperio, Megan Conte, Ashley, Jessica and Kevin Stowell; great-grandchildren, Anthony and Veronica Demperio and Nicholas Stowell; two sisters, Hilda Paolucci and Linda Miner of California; brother, Clifford of Fulton; brother-in-law, William Russell of Liverpool and numerous nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, September 6, at Foster Funeral Home, 910 Fay St. in Fulton.

Funeral services will be held 12:30 p.m. Friday, September 7, at Bowens Corners United Methodist Church, 758 State Route 176, Fulton, with burial at Mount Adnah Cemetery, East Broadway in Fulton, immediately following.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite charity or Bowens Corners United Methodist Church, 758 State Route 176, Fulton, NY 13069 in memory of Gordon..

Foster Funeral Home, Inc.

www.fosterfuneralhome.com

