Governor Announces Lake Ontario Homeowner Recovery Program Now Accepting Applications

Governor Andrew Cuomo today, October 1, announced the application period for the 2019 Lake Ontario-St. Lawrence River Flood Relief and Recovery Program is now open to homeowners directly impacted by historic Lake Ontario flooding from January 1, 2019 to September 30, 2019.

Homeowners who reside in Cayuga, Jefferson, Monroe, Niagara, Orleans, Oswego, St. Lawrence and Wayne counties are eligible to apply to receive up to $50,000 in state funding to help offset damages to their primary residences.

Only applications for primary residences will be accepted from October 1 through October 31.

The program has committed to evaluating secondary homeownership should funding still be available once primary homes have been addressed.

“Historic flooding along the shores of Lake Ontario and the St. Lawrence River has had severe consequences for homeowners and it is vital that New York State intervene and lend a helping hand,” Governor Cuomo said. “While the State continues to focus on regionally-significant rebuilding and resiliency efforts, the $20 million available for homeowners will provide much needed financial relief and is a major step forward for families recovering from these devastating floods.”

The 2019 Flood Relief and Recovery Program will be administered through New York State Homes and Community Renewal and will allocate up to $20 million to assist homeowners and help offset damages to their primary residence.

Application criteria for homeowners includes:

Homeowners who were impacted by flooding January 1, 2019 through September 30, 2019.

Applications must be received by October 31, 2019.

Applications must address damage incurred to primary residences, which sustained direct physical flood-related damage that threatens the safety of the home.

Funding to address damages to secondary homes may be considered following fulfillment of primary residence applications.

Further details on a new application window will be forthcoming.

Applications, including the full list of project criteria, are available on the New York State Homes and Community Renewal website.

The funding complements Governor Cuomo’s creation of REDI, which includes a multi-agency commission that has been studying ways to strengthen infrastructure along Lake Ontario’s waterfront while bolstering the region’s local economies. Through REDI, the State has committed up to $300 million to rebuild the shoreline, as well as improve resiliency in flood prone regions along Lake Ontario.

