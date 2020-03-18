Governor Cuomo Announces Mandatory Limitation On In-Person Workforce

NEW YORK STATE – Today, March 18, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that it is now mandatory state-wide for all non-essential workforces to limit their employees coming in to work to 50%. The rest must work from home if possible.

While the list is not completed, the following workforces are not included in the 50% limit: food, pharmacy, healthcare, shipping, supplies, etc.

(The updated list is below. 3/18 at 3 p.m.)

Governor Cuomo will issue an executive order directing non-essential businesses to implement work-from-home policies effective Friday, March 20. Businesses that rely on in-office personnel must decrease their in-office workforce by 50 percent.

Exemptions from the order will include shipping, media, warehousing, grocery and food production, pharmacies, healthcare providers, utilities, banks and related financial institutions.

Retail shopping malls, amusement parks and bowling alleys to close by 8 p.m. Thursday in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and Pennsylvania.

“Society has to function. People stay at home, people still need to be able to order food, etc. They need to be able to shop. So you have to keep those essential services running,” Cuomo said in a press conference. “I understand this is a burden to businesses. I get it, I understand the impact on the economy, but in truth, we are past that point as a nation. There is going to be an impact on the economy, not just here in New York but all across the country and we’re gonna deal with that crisis. But let’s deal with one crisis at a time… The crisis at hand is a public health crisis. Once we get past that, then we’ll deal with the economic crisis.”

More information regarding this will be added as it is made available.

To view the full press conference, watch it here.

