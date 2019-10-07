Grace E. Zagame

January 6, 1959 – September 17, 2019

FULTON, NY – Grace E. Zagame, of Clermont, Florida, formerly of Oswego, passed away Tuesday, September 17, 2019, at her home after a long-term illness.

Grace is survived by her daughter, Amy Engle; and her two granddaughters, Lauren Jones and Sarah Jones of Oswego, NY.

She is also survived by her six siblings, Gina Zagame-Keefe (Edwin) of Clermont, Florida, Anne Syler (James) of Oswego, NY, Mary Richichi (John) of Fruitland Park, Florida, John Zagame of Albany, NY, Cathy Farrell (James) of Houston, Texas, and Joseph Zagame (Jane) of Clermont, Florida; as well as many nieces and nephews.

Grace was born in Oswego, NY, daughter of the late Grace Jane (Belfiore) and John Earnest Zagame and lived for a time in East Tennessee.

She currently lived in Clermont, Florida.

Grace earned her nursing degree and had a successful nursing career, largely focused in emergency room care as charge nurse and life flight nurse at Florida Hospital as well as at several other hospitals though the years.

She had a passion for nursing and always excelled in her profession.

Above all else, Grace treasured her time with her daughter and her granddaughters, taking great pride in all of them.

Grace was an avid gardener and took endless pleasure in tending to her yard and nurturing her plants.

She loved NASCAR and could be found each weekend rooting for her favorite drivers.

A true intellect, Grace always had a novel going, and often had jigsaw puzzle on her table.

She loved collecting shells on the beach and walking her dog.

Grace was an animal advocate and dog lover and volunteered at Houndhaven Rescue while her health permitted.

Her rescue, Katie, was her best friend and faithful companion until the end.

A celebration of life for family and friends will be held on Saturday, October 12, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. with a brief sunset service at the Oswego Yacht Club, 39 Lake St. in Oswego.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Hound Haven Rescue of Minneola, Florida in Grace’s honor.

You may donate at website: houndhaven.org or send check to: P.O. Box 185 Minneola, Florida 34755.

To leave a message of sympathy for Grace’s family, please visit www.brownfuneralhomefulton.com

