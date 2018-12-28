FULTON, NY – Grace T. Lautier passed away surrounded by her loving family on Thursday December 20, 2018, after suffering a brief illness while visiting her daughter in Hendersonville, NC.

She lived a life rich with experiences that spanned the globe.

Born on the island of Malta, Europe, in the Mediterranean Sea, Grace emigrated to the United States of America after World War II.

She was proud of her homeland and Maltese culture, but she was prouder still to be an American citizen.

When her family came to America, they settled in New York City and Grace attended high school in Manhattan.

The love of her life, Joseph “Zuzu” Lautier, followed her there.

They married and lived in Bronx and Brooklyn where they raised their daughters.

Grace worked as a school librarian for 35 years at St. Francis of Assisi School in Brooklyn, instilling a love for books in many children.

In 1970, they relocated to Sayville, Long Island, where they enjoyed being nearer to the extended family and the beach.

Grace was very active in the Sayville Village Improvement Society and St. Lawrence Church.

As a widow, Grace lived in Virginia and North Carolina making memories with her daughter, Cathyann and Roger Burgess before finally making a permanent home with her daughter, Peggy and Bill Donnelly, in Fulton, NY.

She quickly became active in Fulton life, becoming a member of the Fulton Family YMCA, Fulton Public Library, Our Lady of Perpetual Help Parish (Minetto) and Holy Trinity Parish.

Grace loved to travel all over the world and enjoyed many memorable vacations with her daughters and their families.

She was an avid reader, crossword puzzle enthusiast, Scrabble player and gardener.

She loved watching Jeopardy, Hallmark movies and PBS shows.

Grace liked to cook and bake, especially Maltese recipes.

She loved people and entertaining; her home was always warm and welcoming.

Most of all, Grace loved being with family, and her grandchildren and great-grandchildren were the light of her life as she was the light of her family’s life.

Grace was predeceased by her beloved husband, Joseph Lautier; her parents, Joseph Alessandro and Elsie Alessandro-Mizzi; step-father, Anthony Mizzi; sister, Harriet Warming; step-brother, Charles Mizzi; and several brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.

Surviving are her devoted daughters, Cathyann (Roger) Burgess of Hendersonville, NC and Peggy (Bill) Donnelly of Fulton, NY; her cherished grandchildren, Andrew (Mary) Burgess, Christopher (Rachel) Burgess, Kathleen (Fabian) Chinchilla and Diane Donnelly; her precious great-grandchildren, Cole and Ella Burgess, Grace Marie and Mari Sol Chinchilla; a brother, Daniel (Roe) Alessandro; a step-brother, Joseph Mizzi; step-sisters, Yvonne Daly and Mary (John) Hill; and several beloved nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, January 11, 2019, at Foster Funeral Home, 910 Fay St. in Fulton.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, January 12, at Holy Trinity Parish, corner of Rochester and South Third streets in Fulton.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Grace’s memory to Mission Rathbun House, 121 Sherwood Road, Asheville, NC, 28803 or Elizabeth House, 581 S. Allen Road, Flat Rock, NC 28731.

