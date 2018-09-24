Granby 6th Graders Launch Rockets, A Good Deed

GRANBY – A group of Granby Elementary School sixth graders have completely embodied one of the Fulton City School District’s guiding principles.

Tyler Bertrand, Tyler Tucker, Logan Patchen and Tristian Mejia soared to new heights, academically and personally when they banded together to create breast cancer awareness-themed rockets to launch after a classmate, whose mother is a breast cancer survivor, was able to provide them with some of the pink decorations.

Sixth grade teacher Karen Murdoch said while the boys were thrilled with the help, her student’s mother was so moved by the boys’ thoughtfulness and “amazing support of cancer survivors.”

The Fulton City School District has operated under four basic guiding principles, including the following one, which perfectly fit with the sixth-graders’ hearts: The Fulton City School District shall create a safe, secure and positive learning environment based upon ethical and moral decision and behaviors which foster effective relationships among students, parents and staff.

Granby Elementary was the only one of four FCSD elementary schools to launch rockets for the 2018-19 school year, as the lesson was removed with a curriculum shift.

Murdoch said Granby sixth grade teachers were able to gather some old rocket kit components and the team of teachers purchased the remaining components needed for students to launch rockets.

The rocket lesson has taught students about Newton’s Laws of Motion. All rockets were recently launched during Granby’s open house.

