Granby Elementary 6th Graders Enjoy Science Fun

Pictured is Granby Elementary School sixth grader Sabastian Rojas who readies to do the “Hulk Smash” on some oobleck, a non-Newtonian fluid, during a recent grade-level visit from Matt Fagan of the Milton J. Rubenstein Museum of Science and Technology (MSOT) in Syracuse.

Fagan brought the museum’s Science-on-the-Go program to Granby sixth graders as a culmination activity to the students’ academic unity on energy, forces and motion.

The activities looked at the sciences behind super hero powers and how they related to the sixth grade Next Generation Science Standards.

Each student also received a coupon good for free admission for up to six people per family to the MOST

