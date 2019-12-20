Granby Elementary Honors Kind Students

GRANBY – Granby Elementary students who exhibited kindness toward others throughout the month of December were recently honored with the school’s character education award.

Following an few academic and social goal shout-outs for students from their teachers, Principal Gina Salerno reviewed with students what it means to be kind.

Students who exhibited friendliness, generosity and consideration toward others were honored with a kindness certificate of recognition.

“I want you to think about yourselves and how you want to be treated,” Principal Salerno said. “You want to be treated with kindness and (should) do that with other people.”

It’s not just about being kind while at Granby Elementary, she said, but also at home and in the community.

Recognized in front of their peers, the following students were honored for kindness: Gabriella Mccaffery, Noah Wilson, Abigail Somers, Gavin Laukarn, Nathan French, Kaiden Jacobson, Cameron Kingsley, Emanuall Mannino, Justin Muth, Isaac Standish, Greyson Barton, Ezra Ramos, Nicholas Goss, Jazlyn Lauckarn, Berlin Bolster, Sabastian Rojas, Jakobe Vescio, Blake Swick, Dominick Mannino, Audrianna Reed, Emmalynn Phillips, Nathan Ludlow, Abilene Lapage, Dominick Patchen, Spencer Vaccaro, Adelynn Lagrow, Khimber Dumont, Lena Williams, Hayden Andrews, Lucas Walters, Brook Samson, Jackson Dopp, Julianne Delano, Ricardo Mejia Merida, Aleishka Martinez, Nathan Rozner, Mason Kinney, Aven Castellano, Issac Reynolds, Aryn Hover, Briella Kring, Colten Clohecy, Emalachi Mannino, Kaydence Wenthe, Addison Fletcher, Katrina Standish and Natalie Weldin.

