Granby Elementary Hosts 5th Grade Lunch and Learn Session

GRANBY – Fifth grade parents, guardians and special guests were recently invited into Granby Elementary School for a lunch-and-learn session to bond with the children before learning about academic initiatives of the 2019-2020 school year.
After the family engagement component of sharing a meal together, the children enjoyed recess while the adults received pertinent information from teachers on school-based highlights and other news pertaining to the fifth grade curriculum.
