Granby Elementary Staff To Enjoy Extra Reading

GRANBY – Staff members at Granby Elementary have led by example in their quest to encourage an exploration of reading with the school’s students.

Following the Fulton City School District’s elementary library efforts to offer a 40-Book Challenge to students in grades pre-kindergarten to six, Granby Elementary teaching assistant Kathleen Schrecengost decided to begin the “Granby Adult Lending Library.”

“I feel as adult readers, it is always our hope to model and foster a love for reading by teaching by example,” she said. “I’m hoping this will intrigue the students and encourage them to choose a book from the school library for themselves.”

The lending library began with a donation from various Granby staff members and Schrecengost said she will visit local thrift stores to add to the collection as necessary.

Granby library media specialist Allison Earl said donations of gently-used or new high-interest literary fiction and other genres for adults will be accepted at the main office.

The Granby Adult Lending Library is located in a prominent corner of the library media center.

Both Earl and Schrecengost said they hope to grow the initiative, and that it generates more conversation about reading amongst staff members and students.

