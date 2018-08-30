Granby Elementary Starts School Year with New Principal

FULTON, NY – As the start of the 2018-19 school year rapidly approaches, Granby Elementary plans for the beginning of a new year with a new principal.

Members of the Fulton Board of Education unanimously approved the appointment of Gina Salerno as Granby principal beginning September 1, 2018.

Salerno has served in the Fulton City School District for 16 years as an elementary classroom and literacy teacher and most recently working as an instructional coach.

She will replace former Granby principal of ten years, Heather Witter, who recently accepted a new position within the district as the director of UPK and literacy.

“I am thrilled that we have found a great, dynamic leader for Granby Elementary. Gina knows the district as a teacher, parent, and instructional leader. She will allow us to continue the great work happening at Granby working with the teachers, staff, students, and families of the school so we can continue on the path to high achievement for all students,” Superintendent of Schools Brian Pulvino said.

Salerno graduated from G. Ray Bodley High School in Fulton before continuing her education to receive a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from the State University of New York at Potsdam and master’s degree in literacy from State University of New York at Oswego.

She also completed a Certificate of Advance Study in school administration from LeMoyne College.

In addition to her studies, Salerno has served in many leadership roles through participation in several building and district committees throughout her career with FCSD.

“I am beyond thrilled that I have been appointed to the principal position at Granby. I am honored to lead a school that has such a passion for students and learning,” Salerno said.

