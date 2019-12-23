Granby Elementary UPK Hosts Craft Day

GRANBY – Universal pre-kindergarten students at Granby Elementary School were able to enjoy the holiday spirit by creating crafts and special memories with family members and other special guests who helped them form a Christmas countdown chain, a patterned candy cane, a penguin ornament, reindeer food magic and cookie decoration.

Not only did the fun day reflect key academic lessons learned throughout the 2019-2020 school year thus far, but teacher Michelle Long said it also promoted family engagement, which is key to modeling good school practices.

